NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Bo” M. Lisko, 85, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was a life-long resident of the Youngstown area.

John was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Anna (Danko) Lisko.

He was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, served briefly in the U.S. Army, before enrolling in Youngstown University’s Rayen School of Engineering.

As a decades long project engineer, he was employed by Shafer & Associates, Wean United and Enprotech before retiring in 2001.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Campbell.

While he was an avid golfer, he was better known for his willingness to help family and neighbors tackle any project–never too big or small–just making sure “the job was done right”.

John is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Richard and Henry and maternal grandparents, Michael and Anna Danko.

John leaves his daughter, Lynn (Lisko) DeChellis; son, John Lisko; brother, Ronald Lisko and granddaughters, Lauren and Megan DeChellis.

Private family services were held Thursday, January 6, 2021 at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. Rev. Kevin Marks officiated.

John is interred at St Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in John’s memory to a favorite charity of your own, or to the St Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church Building Fund, 463 Robinson Road, PO Box 426, Campbell, OH 44405.

Arrangements were handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

