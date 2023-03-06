YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, for John Baglama Jr., age 78, who passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born March 23, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of John and Julia (Osso) Baglama, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1962 graduate of South High School and went on to proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1962-1966.

He worked for over 30 years in the assembly department of General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio where he was very involved in the U.A.W. and served as a Committee Man.

John had a deep appreciation and passion for photography and was an accomplished photographer earning many awards over the years for his works; including being published in the Mediterranean Cruise Book in 1964 for a photo of the USS Morovia. He was published in the International Library of Photography, received the Fine Arts Exhibition Award for a photograph titled “Memories” at the Ohio State Fair. Received first place in the World Photography Society contest for the photograph titled “American Youth”. He also received honorable mention in the World Photography for the photograph titled “Morning at the Cape”. John also received the Purchase Prize from the Butler Institute of American Art for the photograph titled “Social Hour” and earned several ribbons for works displayed at the Mill Creek Metro Parks, Fellows Riverside Gardens over several years.

John is survived by his son, Craig Purnell of Youngstown and several very special friends, whom he considered to be his family, Bob Torres, Ed Snitzer, Dave Sklenchar, Charles Oliver, Justin Bish, Shawn Eddinger and Ben Stringer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father, George Paul.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home.

Entombment and Full Military Honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

