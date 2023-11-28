POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Andrew Sweetko, 70, passed away peacefully Monday, November 27, 2023, two days after his 70th birthday, at his home with his loving family by his side, after a 3-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).

John was born November 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Mary (Koval) Sweetko.

After graduation from Campbell Memorial High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1974.

John retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in 2021 after more than 40 years of dedicated service.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 560, Campbell, Ohio.

He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Parish (now Christ the Good Shepherd Parish) in Campbell where he served at the parish as lector, CCD teacher and was a choir member.

He was also involved with youth baseball and softball in Campbell. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music of all kinds, and attending auctions. John was a very spiritual, loving and kind person and will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone in need.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Annetta Jean Crider, whom he married January 31, 1975; a daughter, Andrea Jeane Sweetko at home; a son, Dr. John Stephen Sweetko of Poland and a brother, Thomas M. Sweetko of Henderson, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Beverly M. Sweetko and his brother, Stephen J. Sweetko.

The family would like to thank his oncologist Dr. Matt Mirsky, his dedicated nurse Erin Kerr and the caring people at Wade Park VA Medical Center, Cleveland, who made John’s journey so much more comfortable with their compassionate and comprehensive care. The family is also very grateful for the nurses, aides, and staff of Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for making his final days peaceful.

The Sweetko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Church, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling.

