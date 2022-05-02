YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After an extended illness, retired Campbell/Coitsville Municipal Court Judge John Almasy, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022 with his wife, Susan, by his side in Columbus, Ohio.

John was born June 30, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Kendall (Ayers) Almasy and one of seven children raised on their Coitsville farm.

He graduated from North High School, attended Youngstown College and earned his law degree from The Ohio State University School of Law.

With thirty-five cents and a bus ticket, he returned to the Youngstown area to begin his law career. From 1955 to 2014, John practiced law in the Youngstown area. In 1994, he was elected to serve as municipal court judge in Campbell/Coitsville and served that position until his public service retirement in 2006. In retirement, he and his wife moved to Columbus and embarked on his most fulfilling career to date of babysitting his many loving grandchildren.

His community work and affiliations included membership in the Mahoning County and Ohio State Bar Associations where he was honored for 65 years of service. John was a lifetime member of the Ohio State Alumni Association, as well as being active in St. Lucy’s Men’s Society and the East Suburban Optimists.

John was a former member of St. Lucy’s Parish in Campbell, Ohio and current member of St. John Neumann in Sunbury, Ohio.

The treasures in his life were his wife, children and grandchildren. He set an example of how they are to live their lives by treating people the way they want to be treated, being kind, honest and humble. John constantly preached his learnings from The Power of Positive Thinking and Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff to his family. He also leaves legacy of his unique humor with his family. John also had a passion for cars. One could say he never found a car dealership or auction he didn’t like. Likewise, John enjoyed music and most especially, playing the piano for his friends and family.

John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Mazzocca); his sister, Katherine (William Stanton), Paula Sief (John) of Galena, Ohio, Jody Schmucker (Bryan) of Kent, Ohio and Nicole Bruggeman (Chad) of Westerville, Ohio and Joseph Almasy (Melania) of Incline Village, Nevada; his loving grandchildren, Shauna (Ryan Taylor) of Columbus, Dana (Mike Muran) of Galena, Kayse Schmucker of Kent, Logan Schmucker of New York City, Nicolas, Maria, Sophia, and his namesake John Paul, of Westerville, along with his great-grandchildren, Dominic, Declan and Colton, who enjoyed many wonderful memories with their grandfather.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Kendall; his in-laws, Joseph and Maggie Zockle and Nick and Mary Mazzocca. Mr. Almasy is also preceded in death by his first wife, Angie Zockle and their son, John Paul and his siblings, Ted, Angela, Father Alcuin, OSB, David and Cecil (surviving spouse, Doris of Campbell) also preceded their brother, John in death.

The Almasy family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica followed by the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by his dear friend the Very Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, Jr., Pastor & Rector.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown or St. John Neumann in Sunbury in John’s memory.

