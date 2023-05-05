CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Cochran, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family.

John was born January 23, 1942, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of James E. Cochran, Sr. and Mabel Ash.

He was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School and came to the Campbell / Youngstown area in 1966. Following High School, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Vietnam War Era on the U.S.S. Enterprise. He graduated from the ICS Correspondence Course in Business Administration during his military service.

John was employed by General Fireproofing as an assembly line worker and worked security at Packard Electric. He has also worked as a Manager of Hills’ Department Store.

John was a member of the Victory Christian Center.

He coached Campbell Girls Softball and the Little Red Devils for over 30 years. He was a permanent trustee of the Campbell Girls Softball League. Among John’s many passions, were bowling, spending time with his family, taking care of his yard and working in his garage.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, the former Sheila Todd, whom he married January 24, 1963; his children, Kim Cochran-Zackasee of Salem, John Cochran II of Campbell, Mary Cochran Sokoloff, also of Campbell, Robert (Angela) Cochran of Lake Milton and Pamela and Ron Padgett, of Wewahitchka, Florida; his brothers, Jackie Curry and Robert (Teresa) Cochran; his sister, Roberta (Gary) Cochran-Gray; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents,; five brothers and six sisters.

The Cochran family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Jere Beulah and Pastor Gary Sweet.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.