STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joanne Carbone, 82, who peacefully departed this life Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Gilbert Arizona.

Joanne was a lifelong resident of Stuthers, Ohio. In 2022, Joanne and her husband John moved to Gilbert, Arizona to be closer to their family.

Joanne was a 1959 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, where shortly after graduation she met and married the love of her life, John Carbone. They shared 61 years of marriage.

Joanne leaves to hold on to her precious memories, her husband John; her children, Christina (Marc) Anderson, John, and Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Lauren Anderson, and Connor and Ryan Carbone; and her sister Arlene.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Irene Wasko, her brother Michael and sister Geraldine Doyle.

A funeral mass was held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Gilbert, Arizona.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.

