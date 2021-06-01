Joan Rotar, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Rotar, 77, took her last breath on earth and her first breath in heaven surrounded by her loving family at home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Joan was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 26th, 1943 to the late Kenneth and Ruth Siefert.

Joan was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and spent her life as a homemaker, loving wife and doting grandmother.

Joan is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Siefert and Nevin Siefert and her devoted sister, Kay Fuller.

Joan graduated from South High School and worked as a nurse’s aid and secretary at Syro Steel until she met and married her christian soulmate, William O. Rotar, Jr. She married the love of her life, Bill, on March 21, 1981 and they blended two families together.

She lived a full life caring for her husband and treasured the special times they spent together.

She leaves behind her daughters, Michelle Glaros-DiMartino (Mario) and Jennifer Kencht; stepson, Kevin Rotar (Shannon) and stepdaughter, Kim Devecchio (Mark).

Joan was a contributing member of the community by serving in an active role in the Youngstown South Christian Women’s Connection. She delighted in serving behind the scenes and also spent time being the chair a few years for this very giving christian organization. She was the assistant recording secretary for the Youngstown area Federation Of Women’s Club and also enjoyed FortNightly IV and Mahoning Valley Literary Association.

Joan treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mea. She also had the unique privilege of being part of a strong friend group who love each other unconditionally.

A devoted follower of Christ she attended Bethel Friends Church and her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, Ohio.

on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, Ohio.Calling hours will be held

Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Joan’s family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful, compassionate and caring support she received while being at the Hospice House and at home.

In honor of her memory the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley so they can continue helping others in their time of need. Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.