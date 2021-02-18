Joan (Maro) DeLucia, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be calling hours from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell on Monday, February 22 for Joan (Maro) DeLucia, 83, who passed away Friday, February 12.

Joan was born September 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Michael and Ann Maro.

She was a graduate of Campbell schools, where she excelled at academics and in the theater programs. She graduated from Kent State University with a B.A. in early childhood education. She was a very proud member of the Alpha Xi Delta while at Kent.

She was one of the first lifeguards at the Roosevelt Park Swimming Pool and continued her love of swimming her whole life. She was an accomplished needlepoint and watercolor artist.

Joan went on to teach kindergarten and second grade at Penhale Elementary School in Campbell for 30 years.

Joan married John “Jack” DeLucia in August of 1959. They owned an outdoor family sports complex on the Outer Banks of North Carolina during the 1980s and 1990s. They loved their family, their church, golf, travel and each other.

A member of St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Joan was a lector and Eucharistic minister. She and her husband worked with the youth of the parish on many retreats, with young couples preparing for marriage and were active in prison ministry at Elkton prison. She was a member of the Bishop’s Council of Youngstown. She was also a member of Youngstown Cursillo, working on many teams as a speaker and leader.

She is survived by her children, John (Samantha) DeLucia of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Dawn DeLucia of Vail, Colorado and Heather (Albert Durbin) Moran of Poland, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janet DeLucia of Lakewood, Ohio; a brother-in-law, G. Dennis Rose of Miami, Florida; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Kala) DeLucia, Becca (fiancée, Caileen Vitullo) DeLucia, Hannah DeLucia, Jack DeLucia and Halle Moran and a great-grandson, Silas DeLucia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” DeLucia; her parents, Michael and Ann (Bunofsky) Maro; her in-laws, James and Doris Burns and her sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Rose.

The DeLucia family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

