Joan G. Voytilla, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers, with Fr. Marian Babjak officiating, for Joan G. Voytilla, 84, who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

Joan was born August 25, 1936, in Struthers, the daughter of Joseph M. Guidos and Anna E. Stroney.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and following graduation, she worked at Penn Ohio Towel Company.

Joan married Nicholas J. Voytilla on October 6, 1969 and together they opened and operated the Desert Inn. After her husband Nick passed away, Joan earned a degree as a medical secretary. She then worked as a monitor technician for over 25 years at Jameson Hospital (UPMC) in New Castle.

Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed many things, especially spending time with her family that included her many nieces and nephews. Joan was always ready to have fun, from her yearly vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, going to the casino, playing cards and board games, or even just making last minute dinner plans.

Joan will be deeply missed by her sister, Kathy (Gary) Shaffer of Poland; as well as her many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick; her parents; her two sisters, Lilian Golonko and Mary Ann Novak and her brother, Joseph E. Guidos.

Even if you weren’t family, she was always Aunt Joanie to everyone she knew.

The Voytilla family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the six foot social distancing rule will be honored. We ask that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we are requesting that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Voytilla family.

