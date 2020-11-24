Jimmy Flores, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Jimmy Flores, 57, who passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.

Jimmy was born November 19, 1962, in Campbell, the son of Mercedes Flores and Natividad Mulero.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Jimmy was a member of St. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

Jimmy was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

He adored his nieces and nephews, Mary Lynn, David, Kalea and Randy Flores. Jimmy was also a fatherly figure to two nieces, Marisa Smith and Vanessa Flores. They were his greatest joy. He was also a great uncle to eight nieces and nephews.

Jimmy will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Natividad Flores; his sisters, JoAnn Flores, Mary Flores and his brother, Jose Flores, all of Campbell. Jimmy will be truly missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, who loved his smile and infectious humor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mercedes Flores; his brother, David Flores; grandparents, Juan and Emilia Mulero and Basilio and Nastashia Tirado.

