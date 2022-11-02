YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesus Rivera, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at his home, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on October 14, 1930 in Corozal, Puerto Rico and was a son of Erasmo and Petra (Diaz) Rivera.

Jesus came to the local area in 1952 and was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish.

He was employed for 20 years as a deputy sheriff with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing dominos and cards but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Rosa Maria Irizarry, whom he married November 27, 1965; his three sons, Miguel Rivera, John (Emelinda) Rivera and Joey (Leslie) Rivera; his three daughters, Carmen Rivera, Iraida Rivera-Edmondson and Margarita Rivera; a brother, Juan Rivera; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jesus was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eddie Rivera and his daughter, Rosie Torres.

The Rivera family has entrusted Jesus’ care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where they will receive family and friends Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 South Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.