Jerry J. Tekac, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Jerry Tekac, who passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home.

Jerry was born June 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of John and Sue Schrieber Tekac.

He was a graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football.

Jerry was born and raised in this area but later moved to Washington, D.C. where he became a police officer. After returning to the area from Washington D.C., Jerry worked as a police officer for the Youngstown and the YSU Police Departments. By the time he retired, he had over four decades of police service.

Jerry was a member of the FOP.

He loved golf and watching the Washington Redskins. Jerry enjoyed going to the casino with his wife, Roberta and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Roberta Jacobs Tekac, whom he married June 8, 1963, passed away December 26, 2013.

Jerry will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children, Suzanne R. Rich of Austintown, Jerry J. Tekac, Jr. of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Robert S. Tekac of Butler; her six grandchildren, Nichole, Carrie, Tyler, Sydney, Michal and Megan; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, John (Jan) Tekac and Ron (Monica) Tekac and his sister, Carol Blackledge.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Roberta.

The Tekac family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 1:00 p.m. funeral service.

