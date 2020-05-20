Jerome R. Kuti, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Monday, May 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hubbard, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for, Jerome R. Kuti, 72, who passed away Saturday, May 16 at the Hospice House with his loving family by his side,

Jerome was born May 1, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of John and Ann Tusinak Kuti.

He was a 1966 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and retired from GM Lordstown in the Final Inspection Department.

Jerome was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hubbard.

He was a member of The Harley Owners Group and enjoyed long trips on his Harley and vacationed yearly on the bike with his wife, Theresa. His favorite places to ride his Harley were to Maine, Upstate New York and Tennessee and vacationed at Geneva on the Lake twice yearly for the last decade with wife and friends, Bob Huish and Chrissy Rantamaki. Jerome loved all music, from country western, to rock, to symphony, to celtic, you name it he listened to it and he had it on CD and at high volume. When visiting the house the last thing you would frequently hear was Jerry saying, “Turn this one up”, meaning the music. He loved to barbecue and cooked in the smoker with Nick frequently for family, friends and large events. He also loved to plant; he planted the equivalent of a forest of trees and loved wildflowers, lining the family home, with lilies especially. An avid animal lover, he especially enjoyed and loved his many cats which were all rescues.

He donated to many charities which include, Animal Charity, St. Jude’s, Humane Society, Shriners, Disabled American Veterans, Sierra Club, Red Cross, St. Joseph Indian School and the ASPCA.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Theresa Collins, whom he married May 23, 1992 and they shared 28 wonderful years together; children, Sherri (Jim) Emler and Dan Kuti; stepchildren, Laura (Nick) Phillips and George (Tami) Collins; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Brandow, James (Rachael) Tetinger, Justin, Sarah, Alliah, Cloe and John Kuti, Alyssa Morris, Selena Phillips and Sydney Collins; great-grandchildren, Noah Martin, Raelynn Kuti and Lilliana Grace Kuti and brothers and sisters, Bob (Cheryl) Kuti, Cookie Guy and Jack (Judi) Kuti.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jordan Phillips and a brother-in-law, Lee Guy.

The Kuti family has entrusted the care of Jerome to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.