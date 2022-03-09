COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were officiated by Reverand Kevin Peters, for Jerry Jurcisin, Sr. 83, who passed away peacefully Friday, March 4, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital.

Jerry was born July 22, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Andrew Jurcisin and Veronica Smreck Jurcisin.

He was a 1956 graduate of East High School in Youngstown.

Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and was a meat cutter for 40 years, retiring from Giant Eagle Stores in the year 2000.

He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved all Cleveland sports – being a Browns season ticket holder for 20 years.

He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish. Jerry faithfully prayed the rosary every morning.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, the former Maryann Bartos Jurcisin, whom he married May 9, 1959, at St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell, Ohio – they met in the 2nd grade at St. Elizabeth’s school.

He leaves two sons, Jerry Jurcisin, Jr. of Colorado, Mark (Jamiann) Yurcisin of Nevada; grandchildren, Jerry Jurcisin III, Matthew Jurcisin, Jessica (Dart) Jurcisin, of Colorado, and Andrew Yurcisin and Elizabeth Yurcisin, of Nevada. He also leaves his great-grandson, Benjamin Jurcisin; his sister, Ann Marie (Carmen) Carcelli, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hanlon, Merceda Yurcisin, Marilyne Bartos and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Anna Fabiny Yurcisin; his brother, Albert Yurcisin; his dear daughter-in-law, Kelly Jurcisin; his in-laws, Andy and Anna Bartos and a special aunt and uncle John and Ann Jurcisin.

A special note of thanks to his caring neighbors Monica and Kenneth Johnston.

