Jeri Kay Mortimer, New Bedford, PA

NEW BEDFORD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near still loved, still missed and very dear.” …Anonymous

An angel gained her wings in the evening hours of Thursday, February 20, 2020, to enter her heavenly home. Jeri Kay (Hanna) Mortimer, 53, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida with her husband and daughter by her side after complications from a brief and sudden illness.

Jeri Kay was born on October 26, 1966, a daughter of Jerry and Dolores (Shears) Hanna of Canfield, Ohio.

Jeri graduated from Canfield High School in 1985. She always knew she had a love for cosmetology at a very young age and earned her cosmetology license her senior year of high school through the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

After graduation, Jeri immediately started her passion working at the Hair Hut in Canfield. Over the last 34 years, Jeri worked at various salons in the area making the best of friends and building a loyal clientele that she loved like family.

One of Jeri’s most treasured roles above all was being a mother to her two daughters, Rickie and Nicole. From the time they were little girls, they shared a love for all things beauty, growing up regularly visiting their mother’s salon like a second home. As the girls became adults, Jeri loved planning lunch dates, weekend events and starting new traditions to always bring the three of them together.

Jeri married her husband, Ron Mortimer, Jr., on June 6, 2015. They loved their time boating on Lake Shenango together, fishing and enjoying the summer sun. They also loved spending time in Englewood, Florida when they could and going on cruises in the Caribbean. Jeri gained three stepsons when she married Ron; Brady, Curt and Todd Mortimer.

Jeri loved hosting family gatherings for all holidays to bring everyone together. She was the best at starting new traditions and getting everyone together for new experiences. Her time with her grandchildren was always her favorite; a beloved “GiGi” to her grandchildren that deeply adored her.

Jeri Kay was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Theodore and Anna Shears; her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Austie Hanna and her mother-in-law, Una Mortimer.

Jeri leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ron Mortimer, Jr. of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; her two daughters, Rickie (John) Grover and Nicole (Domingo, Jr.) Garcia both of Canfield; her parents, Jerry and Dolores (Shears) Hanna of Canfield; two brothers, Terry (Amy) Hanna of Orlando, Florida and Timmy Hanna of Cornersburg; a sister, Debbie Reynolds of Canfield; a father-in-law, Ron Mortimer, Sr. of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Karen (Dominic) Johnjulio of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; three stepsons, Brady (Amanda) Mortimer of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Curt (Janice) Mortimer of Hiram and Todd (Emily) Mortimer of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Maddie, Zoie, Tristan, Janessa, Helyn, Domingo, Ainsley, Gia and Cora, as well as, many other cherished family members and friends.

The Mortimer family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Chaplain Bill Beck officiating.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to Jeri’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

