BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie (Giovanna) Marie Mangiarelli, 93, passed away peacefully into eternal rest in her home comforted by her loving family on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022.

Jennie was born on April 14, 1929, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the second child of Michael and Domenica (Fagnilli) Casciato and grew up with her three brothers and two sisters in their family home on Duquesne Street.

After graduating from New Castle High School in June of 1947, Jennie was employed as a stenographer at Keystone Trucking Company.

On February 13, 1954, Jennie married Gene “Gino” Mangiarelli at St. Vitus Church in New Castle and the couple moved into an apartment on Dawson Street in Pittsburgh’s Oakland district. Many times over the years, they would happily share stories and memories with their family about their time living in Pittsburgh. In 1955, the couple relocated to an apartment on Whipple Avenue in Campbell, Ohio, to be near Gene’s new job at Campbell Sash and while waiting to move into their newly built home on Sanderson Avenue. Gene and Jennie raised their two daughters and made countless lifelong memories with family, friends and neighbors in their home.

Gene and Jennie joined the St. Lucy Church Parish Community and remained lifelong members, regularly attending Saturday evening Mass and participating in church activities.

They loved sharing in family celebrations and always looked forward to attending the many showers, weddings and graduations of their families, friends and neighbors. Jennie was a very intelligent, organized and self-motivated person whose primary passion was caring for and being with her family. From hosting weekly Sunday dinners, to attending music concerts, dance and piano recitals and soccer games, she was an ever-present source of unwavering support and concern for each of her family members.

Lovingly referred to as MeMe by her grandchildren, Jennie leaves to cherish her memory forever her daughters, Anna Marie (Gary) Diorio of Boardman with whom she made her home and Donna (Dave) Garcar of Poland; her grandchildren, Jenna Diorio of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Melanie Diorio of Morrisville, North Carolina, Brian Garcar of Poland and Gina Garcar of Poland; her brothers, Daniel and Michael, both of New Castle and her many nieces and nephews.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Domenica; her husband, Gene; her sisters, Filomena Bucciarelli and Josephine Casciato; her brother, Dominick Casciato and her grandson-in-law, Justin Davidson.

The Mangiarelli family has entrusted the care of Jennie to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, followed by an 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling.

The family sends its heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Shannon Barillare for her compassionate and comprehensive care of Jennie over the last decade. They also wishes to thank the entire staff of 5 West of Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for the excellent care and kindness Jennie received during her recent stay. Further, the family acknowledges the exceptional care and invaluable support that Jennie and they received in their home from each of the caring individuals of Hospice of the Valley.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennie Mangiarelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.