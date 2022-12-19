POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With a heavy heart, the family of Jeffery Thomas Gomori, 75, announce his passing on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Jeff was born May 27, 1947, in Youngstown.

He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran, serving in both the Army and the National Guard.

Post retirement from Tri-County Distributing, Jeff went on to work for Campbell and Poland City Schools as Mr. Jeff, Bus Driver Extraordinaire.

Jeff was very active in many sports including his love of racquetball and spending time on the golf course. He was one of the first trainers to teach spinning in the Youngstown area and was very active in the “spin for a cure” marathons. Jeff was also an avid New York Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan. In addition to sports, he found great enjoyment riding his Harley with friends and his son, Vince.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Vince, Jon and Dan; sisters, Toni Orlando of Poland, Lynee (Pat) English of Moreno Valley, California, Joyce (Ed) Toohey of Alta Loma, California and Noreen (Dave) Davies, also of Alta Loma; brother, David (Darcy) of Youngstown; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Ruth) Orlando of Campbell and Jim (Nancy) Cebula of Wake Forest, North Carolina; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Kittrell and his father, John Kittrell.

Jeff will be sadly missed but never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.

With heartfelt appreciation, the family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Walsh of Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Richard Marina, Dr. P.Y. Solanki and Dr. Richard Nord, Southwoods Health, Dr. Lori Hemrock, of the Hope Center in Howland and Dr. Timothy Gilligan of the Cleveland Clinic, who guided him through his healing journey. To “Team Jeff”, the sincerest thanks to Mike, Teri, Jodi, Dan and Zid for their love and support during this journey. There are not enough words of thanks to the Hospice House, Kelly and “Angel” Alyssa who compassionately guided Jeff through his final journey.

At Jeff’s request, there will be no calling hours. There will be a Divine Liturgy Funeral Service on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 463 Robinson Road in Campbell, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks.

The family suggests contributions in Jeff’s memory be made to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.