Jeffrey A. Peshek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. Stephen Popovich officiating for Jeffrey A. Peshek, 56, who passed away at home on Monday, November 25, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeffrey was born May 21, 1963, in Mentor, the son of Howard and Mary Harris Peshek.

He was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and went on to attend Mount Union College, where he played football and was a division champion.

Jeffrey was a tour bus and limo driver for Fabulous Limo for many years.

Jeffrey was a member of the World Natural Powerlifting Federation and the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters. He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union, the Austintown Eagles and was involved with the Austintown High School Football Program.

He was a drug free power lifter and was a world record holder in bench pressing, lifting 825 lbs. Jeffrey enjoyed power lifting, golfing, bowling, playing football and going on cruises and enjoying the buffets. He loved to shop and if there was an outlet shopping center, he would find it.

Jeffrey enjoyed attending his nephew Aidan’s basketball games and most of all, he loved spending time with his best friend and wife, Carlie – they did everything together.

Jeffrey will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife; the former Carlie Terek, whom he married March 18, 1995; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Geri Terek of Campbell; brother- in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Lisa Terek of Hilliard and their son Aidan; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Cindy Miller Peshek of North Jackson and their children, Stephanie (Brad) of Austintown, Matt of Las Vegas and Amanda Miller of Richmond, Virginia; Jeffrey’s daughter, Jordan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; Mark and Kim and all of his Fab bus tour customers and all of his power lifting family, including Ken Anderson of Dallas.

The family would like to thank his friends both near and far, who were his great support system throughout his illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Peshek and his nephew, Stephen Peshek.

Jeffrey’s family would like to especially thank the doctors, staff and co-workers at Salem Regional Medical Center and AVI Food Systems for their love and support. Also, special thanks to Dr. Tiffany Hodges and the staff at Ahuja Medical Center/University Hospital in Cleveland.

The Peshek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday evening, November 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Saturday morning, November 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

To everyone, he was the “Iron Teddy Bear” with the biggest heart and softest voice. As he made one more lift…A lift that he struggled as the Lord spotted him to Heaven.

