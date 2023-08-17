CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our world is a sadder place, the greatly loved and adored matriarch of the Zuraw family, Jean (Konopka) Zuraw, peacefully died Sunday morning, August 13, 2023.

Her pride and joy were her two sons, John and Michael. Their loving care and devotion allowed her wish to remain in the comfort of her home to become a reality.

A woman of great faith, we are comforted knowing she is in heaven with her soulmate, her beloved husband of 57 years, John Zuraw, Sr.

Jean was born June 9, 1927, in Old Forge, Pennsylvania to John and Catherine (Sutkowski) Konopka. After the tragic death of her father, Jean, along with her mother and siblings relocated to Campbell, Ohio.

She began working as a secretary at Youngstown Cartage Trucking Company to help support her family.

It was her sister, Antoinette, who introduced Jean to John, the brother of her husband, Ralph. Sparks flew and brothers married sisters. John and Jean were united in marriage on October 6, 1956 at St. John the Baptist Polish Church.

Jean leaves her son, Monsignor John Zuraw, of whom she was so proud to participate in and witness his ministry to this area for more than 36 years. John became her right-hand man in the kitchen when arthritis in her hands became too much. Her homemade bread, stuffed cabbage, and kolachi recipes will live through John. She also leaves to forever mourn her passing her son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Kimberly. It is difficult to imagine a tighter mother and son bond than what existed between Jean and Michael. He lovingly oversaw her medical care and tirelessly made sure that every need was met to the smallest detail and her quality of life was maximized.

Jean was blessed to live in a tight-knit community in Campbell where neighbors were like family. Jean was grateful for the frequent visits and phone calls from her nieces and nephews, Patty Blake, Joann Miller, Felicia Zura, Kathy Konopka and Connie Kolarik, Leo and Barbara Zura, Rudy and Shirley Zura, Robert and Donna Zura and John and Judy Konopka and their families.

A very special thank you to her caring physicians, Dr. Josh Gady, Dr. Santuccio Riccardi, Dr. J.J. Stefancin and Dr. James Kravec who always went out of their way to ensure that she got the best care.

Jean’s family would also like to acknowledge all the visits and phone calls from friends and fellow parishioners from Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Much appreciation to Jane Begala who was more than her long-time hairdresser but a cherished friend.

Welcoming her into her heavenly home are her infant son; brothers, John and Chester (Faye) Konopka; sister, Antionette (Ralph) Zura; in laws, Rose (Charles) Minarovic, Sue Zuraw, Michael (Bernice) Zura and Leo (Stephanine) Zura; niece, Gerry Missik and nephews, Michael Blake and Ted Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral with an additional hour of calling from 10:00 -10:50 a.m.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425 or the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

We were truly blessed with wonderful parents; our love for them is eternal and they will be missed every day. Dobrance, Mom and Dad, We Love you!

A television tribute will air Friday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.