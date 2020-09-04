Jean F. Uhrin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean F. (McCudden) Uhrin, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hospice House.

Jean was born July 27, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Doris (Skelley) McCudden.

Jean was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After being a homemaker for several years she began her work as a cook at Campbell Memorial High School.

She enjoyed seeing the faces of students she served lunch to, watching them grow and move on into their adult lives. She retired from her position as Head Cook of the school in 2010.

Although Jean’s later years were spent living in Hubbard, she was a Campbell resident and Red Devil most of her life. She enjoyed helping with Little Red Devils football, the PTA and Band Boosters. As a mother and “lunch lady” she recognized that hunger didn’t go away when school stopped. She worked many years with summer food programs for children. She helped with the evening hot food program at Sacred Heart Church, where she was also a member. What she enjoyed most was having coffee and conversation with family and friends.

Jean leaves behind her sons, Michael Uhrin (Susan Hill) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Eugene Uhrin (Teri Hartzell) of Hubbard; a daughter, Mary Catherine (Uhrin) Guzaski of Youngstown; a sister, Mari Ellen (Paul) Bevak of Campbell; a granddaughter, Kaylee Guzaski and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mark and Charles McCudden.

The Uhrin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Campbell. A memorial service will follow from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests the six foot social distancing rule be adhered to and that all guests wear a mask.

