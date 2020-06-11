Jarrett “JJ” Gregory, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held for Jarrett Joseph Gregory, “JJ”, 35, who passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020.

J.J. was born Dec. 10, 1984 in Baltimore, Maryland

He enjoyed listening to music, watching the Flash and The Simpsons and collected Simpsons memorabilia. He was also a huge fan of his beloved Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Anne Marie Bowers, whom he married on April 22, 2006; his children, Aaron Joseph and Abigail Lillian Marie Gregory; siblings, Anthony Gregory, Patricia Gregory, Joseph Jackson and Catrina Jackson and nine nieces and nephews.

The Gregory family has entrusted the care of JJ to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

