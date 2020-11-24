Janice L. Wacht, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. Wacht, 76, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was born August 25, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Edward and Theresa (Laubert) Regula.

She was a graduate of East High School and had worked as a Cosmetologist.

Janice is survived by her husband, Adolph Wacht, whom she married August 2, 1964; as well as, their children, Barbara (Andrew) Makosky of Columbiana, Ronald Wacht of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her sisters, Theresa (Joe) Mahood of Texas and Barbara (William) Fiorini of Florida.

She also leaves her four grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew and Marissa Makosky and Kennedy Wacht.

Janice was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Ronald, Richard and Robert Regula.

The Wacht family has entrusted Janice’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where private funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice Wacht, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.