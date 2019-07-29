Janice A. (Jonda) Salcedo, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Divine Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating for, Janice A. Jonda Salcedo, 59, who passed away on Sunday, July 28 at the Cleveland Clinic from Primary Peritoneal Cancer.

Janice was born May 21, 1960 in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul (Bob) and Mildred Turchan Jonda.

She was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1981.

From 1981 to 1986 she was a registered nurse at Northside Medical Center, working on various floors, Colorectal, SICU and Coronary Care float. It was at Northside hospital where she met her husband Dr. Stephen L. Salcedo and they were married on April 26, 1986.

After their marriage they moved to New York City for her husband to do a fellowship. In New York she worked at NYU Medical Center in the coronary care unit. They moved back to Youngstown in 1988, where her husband set up his private practice and to be closer to family. After moving back Janice continued to work at Cafaro Hospital in the recovery room.

In 1988 her first son was born, followed by her second son in 1991. She then became a stay at home mom and her husband’s office manager. Janice briefly returned to work last year at Belmont Pines, until her illness.

Janice was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the Byzantine Social Club.

Janice and her family were blessed to have traveled around the world, with her two favorite places being the Vatican in Rome and Disney World.

Most important in Janice’s life were faith, family and her friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Dr. Stephen L. Salcedo; her two sons, Bryant (Christi) Salcedo of Austin, Texas and Robert (Maureen) Salcedo of Columbus; her parents, Paul and Mildred of Campbell; her brother, Mark (Annamarie) Jonda of Boardman; her sister, Paula (Greg) Slemons of Canfield; nieces, Bri and Elana Slemons of Canfield and Britney Jonda of Boardman; a nephew, Bobby Jonda of Boardman and the joy of her life, her granddaughter, Grace Eberly Salcedo of Austin, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah and cousins, Melissa Riddick and Natalie Butcher.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Akeso Home Health, especially, Mallory, Mike, Jeff and Pam, for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are to be given to the Infant Jesus of Prague Church maintenance fund in Janice’s honor.

The Salcedo family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Wednesday evening, July 31, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman, where there will be a 3:00 p.m. Parastas service and calling hours again on Thursday morning, August 1, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at church prior to Mass.

Janice for the past seven months fought a courageous battle, with family and friends by her side through it all and never lost her faith. “We will always be your teal warriors.”

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.