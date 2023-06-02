CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the death of Janet R. Soltis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Janet was born July 1 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Schneck) Stanfar and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

She was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She attended Youngstown State University and studied fine arts.

Janet was an amazing artist who exhibited at Butler Art Museum and other local art shows across the Valley. She was also an excellent seamstress and her proudest accomplishment was making the wedding dresses of all four of her daughters. In addition, she worked in retail at Strouss’ Department Store downtown Youngstown and Macy’s New York, prior to her marriage.

She was a life long member of St. Elizabeth’s Church and held every office at the church school organizations her children attended. She loved to sing and was on the choir at the church as well as decorating the altar for every occasion. Janet was very active in the Infant Jesus of Prague, The Altar Society and acted in various positions at the Catholic Ladies of Charity.

In addition, she and her husband enjoyed traveling across the United States after he retired. Most importantly, Janet was a devoted wife and wonderful mother and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a ready smile and laugh, a sparkle in her eye and never meet a stranger. Along with her lively intellect she was a good conversationalist that earned her the friendships and trust of all who knew her.

Janet leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 71 years, Stephen W. Soltis, whom she married July 14, 1951; her son, Stephan (Mary) Soltis of Campbell; her daughters, Suzanne (John) Pugh of Columbus, Janet (Eric) Courtland of Winnabow, North Carolina, Patricia (Robert) Prochak of Campbell, Ohio and Juliana (Jeffery) Lancy of Struthers, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Samantha Musser, Stephanie Vlosich, Mary Trimble, Tyler Pearson, Corrinne Musick, Allison Crowell and Gillian McHattie and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Costello and brother, Joseph Roy Stanfar.

The Soltis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, June 5, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at St John the Baptist Cemetery, Lowellville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, Janet’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.