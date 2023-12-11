STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Crnarich, 65, passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Janet was born on June 2, 1958 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Waschak) Geidner.

She was a 1976 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Janet was dedicated to her work at Gorant Candies, where she remained for over 40 years before retiring in August 2023.

A loving and wonderful wife and mother, Janet was the glue that held her family together and was always there for them whenever needed. She was incredibly proud of her two sons. She loved working around the house, planting flowers and helping her husband with various projects. She also enjoyed randomly trying her luck at the slot machines. Anyone that met Janet will remember her gentle soul and incredible kindness.

With her passing, Janet leaves behind her loving family who will cherish the many memories they have of her. Her husband of almost 39 years, Tom, will miss his partner-in-life terribly; her two sons, Jason (Melissa) and Matthew, of Struthers, will greatly miss their mother’s guidance and unwavering presence. She also leaves behind her brother, Frank C., Jr. (Cheryl) Geidner of Austintown; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Carkido of Warren; her nieces and nephews and her dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, James “Jim” Geidner and her sister, Karen (Geidner) Borer.

In accordance with Janet’s wishes, a private funeral service was held in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.