POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Marenkovic, 91, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

Jane was born July 14, 1932, in Campbell, the daughter of Adam and Josephine (Andres) Reichert.

She was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph the Provider in Campbell, where she was a pierogi maker for over 40 years, as well as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Infant Jesus Guild. Later, Jane joined Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

Jane was an avid golfer and bowler. She played and participated in several leagues in the community with her husband, John, as well as on her own. She was a multiple time winner of the Campbell Golf Open. Jane was extremely proud of her family. She was always the happiest doing things with her family, attending their many activities and babysitting her many grandchildren.

Jane’s husband, John Marenkovic, whom she married October 24, 1953, passed away August 22, 2009.

Jane will be deeply missed by her children, Denise (Al) Frasco of Youngstown, Cheryl (Mark) Bolina of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Canfield, Ursula (Dave) Baker of Poland, Jane (Mike) Jackson of Suffolk, Virgina and John (Kelly) Marenkovic of Hubbard; grandchildren, Dan Frasco (fiancée, Melanie Martel), Joe Frasco, Ashley (Sam) Smith, Sarah (Tom) Mitch, Christie (Jeff) Mitch, David (Gina) Baker, Matt Baker, Colin Jackson, Maren Jackson (fiancé, Caleb Siebels), John (Courtney) Marenkovic and Sidney Marenkovic; four great-grandchildren, Caroline and Roman Mitch and Benjamin and Eloise Mitch and her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Reichart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; brothers, John Reichert and Joe Reichert and sisters, Helen Reichert and Olga DeGidio.

The Marenkovic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where prayers will be offered at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland, officiated by Rev. Martin Celuch.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

