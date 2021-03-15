Jane B. Mingo, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane B. Mingo, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Jane was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Barbara Freisen.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1950 and later worked at Isaly’s and Schwebel’s Bakery.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jane loved spending time with her grandchildren, zoom videos with her great-grandchildren, enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch and word search, cheering on her favorite college basketball teams and her favorite college football team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Also, Jane and her husband enjoyed going to their cabin to enjoy the outdoors.

Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Frank Mingo of Campbell; her daughters, Donna (Gregg) Jonda of Poland and Barbara Mingo of North Olmstead; a son, Thomas Mingo of Erie, Pennsylvania; her sister, Ann Koczwara of Poland; grandchildren, Jennifer Lamanna, Laurie Hayes and Christopher Jonda and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Lamanna, Nathan Hayes and John Lamanna.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Freisen and Sr. Barbara (Florence) Freisen.

The Mingo family has entrusted Jane’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mykhylo Farynets officiating.

