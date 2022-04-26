YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Vrabel, 75, passed away with his wife and daughter by his side on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Jim was born February 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Nick and Marian (Murphy) Vrabel.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1964 and then went on to attend Youngstown State University.

He enlisted into the US Marine Corps in 1966. Upon returning from Vietnam as a radio man, he earned the rank of Sergeant after just a two-year enlistment. Jim left the Marine Corps in June of 1948 and studied computer science at YTI, which led to a long career in this field that he loved. His education led him to National City Bank in Cleveland. He worked many years at Gray Drugstores and retired from Joann Inc. after 27 years of service as a manager in the Information Systems Department.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, working in the yard.

Jim loved watching Cleveland sports teams and his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jim was a man of great integrity, love and kindness. There was never a time where any request from a family member or friends was too large for him. He leaves many dear friends and work associates who knew Jim was their go-to guy. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years the former Trudy Glass; his loving and devoted daughter, Jennifer; sister, Carole Pezzuto; brother-in-law, Ed Bury; sister-in-law, Sue Bailey; brother-in-law Greg Glass from Vancouver, Washington; mother-in-law, Lucy Nardelli of Glendora, California; many nieces and nephews and his precious fur babies, Kody, Daisy and Penny.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Loretta Bury; a niece, Mary Pat Bury and his in-laws, Albert Glass and John and Lucille Sheldon; sister-in-law, Doris Bokesch and his precious fur-babies, Mia, Shaq and Allie.

The Vrabel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or St. Angela Merici Parish.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.