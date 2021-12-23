CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for James Kindinis, 78, who passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

James was born February 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Caliope Stratis Kindinis.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Jimmy was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and most of his Sunday’s were spent with his kids, wife, close friends and nieces and nephews watching football, as he prepared his famous spaghetti and meatballs.

Jimmy enjoyed sitting on the porch any chance he could and everyone that rode by would wave or stop and see him.

He was truly one of the kindest and most well-liked people around and he would help anyone in need. His family and friends meant everything to him.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his beautiful memory, his wife, the former Rose Sargeant, whom he married in May, 1983; his daughter, Anna; sons, Anthony James (Alicina), Louis James (Vicky) and Phillip James; grandchildren, Alexa, Anthony, Aaliyah, Demetri A., Popi, Demetri S. Persia and Elias; sister, Caroline Badurik (Smiley), Balaci Kristian (Tommy) and sister-in-law, Polexini Kindinis (George) and many nieces and nephews; who he loved like his own.

Besides his parents, Anthony and Caliope; he was preceded in death by his brothers, George A. and Phillip A. Kindinis and his great-nephew, George Kindinis.

The Kindinis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Church, prior to the 11:00 a.m., funeral service.

