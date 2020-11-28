James J. Vitus, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Vitus, Sr., 89, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, after battling a short illness.

James (Jim) was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, on November 13, 1931, the son of Francis and Elvie (Stellavato) Vitus.

Jim grew up in Youngstown and was a 1947 graduate of East High School.

He married the love of his life, Helen E. Vitus, on October 6, 1956.

Jim and Helen made their home in Campbell and shared 63 years of love and memories together.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Susan (George) Maillis of Canfield, Kimberly (Dr. Christopher) Zonfa of Canton, Jeff (Patty) Vitus of New Middletown, Mark (Karen) Vitus of Campbell, Michael (Lena) Vitus of Poland and Dr. Carissima (Joseph) Hudson of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Eleni (Jon) Brunson, Nicholas (Katie) Maillis, Chase (Erica), Mara and Patrick Zonfa, Dr. Kara Lynn (Nick) Varga and Eric Vitus, Alex, Tyler and Abby (fiancé Dylan) Vitus, Angelica (Alex) Hunt and Adrian Vitus and Ethan and Brody Hudson. He leaves behind his beloved great-grandchildren, Marisa, Sylvia and Eliana Maillis, Luke and Alexi Vanca, Caleb Oman and Charlie Varga. Jim also leaves behind his brother, Jerry (Diane) Vitus and nephews, John Allen (Patty) and Kenny (Rosalie) Mihalcin, along with their children.

Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen Vitus, who passed away in January of this year; as well as his parents and granddaughter, Sylvia Maillis.

Jim was a retired manager from RMI Titanium after 31 years of service.

He was known for his gracious heart, strength of character, and the fact that he never met a stranger he couldn’t start a conversation with. Jim will be greatly missed by all that knew him, but his memories will be cherished by his extended family.

Jim was a longtime member of St. Angela Merici Church (formerly Sacred Heart) in Youngstown. He was a proud member of the men’s choir and enjoyed singing, especially during Christmas Mass.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Church, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating.

Due to the continuing spread of Covid-19, calling hours will not be held, but the public is invited to attend the 10:00 a.m., funeral Mass.

For the safety of everyone, when entering the church, please seat yourself and adhere to 6 foot social distancing guidelines.

Facial covering are required.

