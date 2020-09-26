James J. Vallas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for James J. Vallas, 89, who passed away at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, with his family by his side.

Jim was born August 5, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of Jack and Anastasia Halikos Vallas.

He was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a life-long area resident.

He was a proud US Navy Veteran and served during the Korean War.

Jim was a member of Iron Local #207. He worked for Ohio Valley Sheeting and Painting for 45 years.

Jim was a member of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

He was an avid golfer and loved being on the golf course. Jim enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and sitting on the front porch. He also loved playing with his “grand-dogs”. Jim cherished the time spent with his family and most of all, he enjoyed attending his grandsons sporting events.

His wife, the former Patricia Cannon, whom he married May 5, 1962; passed away April 10, 2017.

Jim will be deeply missed and always remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Lisa Vallas of Austintown; his grandsons, Corey of Boardman and Jared of Youngstown and his four nephews, Jack, Emanuel and James Vallas and Michael Nistazos.

Besides his parents; and his wife, Pat, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Vallas and his sister, Barbara Nistazos.

The Vallas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, October 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, and again on Friday morning, October 2, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home or at the church after seeing the family.

