CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for James E. Krasinski, 67, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Jim was born February 13, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of Edward J. Krasinski and Josephine Puhalla.

He was a 1973 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades, where he made the Dean’s list.

Jim worked as a delivery driver for Sleepy Hollow.

He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish and the Slovak Club.

Jim enjoyed being outside, taking care of his yard, helping his neighbors and spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, Donna Jean Evich Krasinski, whom he married March 17, 2001, passed away September 12, 2020.

Jim will be deeply missed by his son, Jason (Melanie) Krasinski of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Trent and Savannah; sisters, Karen Krasinski Fisher of North Carolina and Debbie (Jim) Krasinski-Bolash of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna.

The Krasinski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Monday, March 21, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

