James D. “Doug” Senter, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. “Doug” Senter, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at home.

Doug was born January 27, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of James and Judith Gahagan Senter.

He was a 1989 graduate of Girard High School and later earned a degree in Hospital Management from YSU in 1993. He was also a 1995 graduate of Wright State University, majoring in Organizational Communication and in that same year Doug also graduated from Disney University with a “Mouseteers” degree.

He worked for AT&T from 1995-2014 and currently worked as a travel agent in Columbus.

Doug will be deeply missed and always remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extremely dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In honoring Doug’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James D. (Douglas) Senter, please visit our floral store.