POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Bigley, 65, known by his friends as “Jim”, fell asleep with the Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Jim was born on September 23, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of James L. Bigley and Gail (Simpson) Maxim.

He grew up in Youngstown and attended East High School.

On June 4, 1983, Jim married the love of his life, the former Karen McDonough. Together, they raised their two sons in Campbell, Ohio.

Jim’s love of sports never went unnoticed. As his sons grew up, coaching them in baseball was one of Jim’s favorite pastimes, along with playing golf, watching motorsports and rooting on THE Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed his yearly trip to Las Vegas with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Monica Ripple. Jim enjoyed cutting loose and was always down for a good time, especially by hosting parties and cookouts at his home for family and friends, making lifelong memories along the way.

James will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen of Poland; his sons, Jeremy (Gina) Bigley and Jimmy (Heather) Bigley, all of Campbell; grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia and Connor; his brother, Terry Bigley of Boardman and stepbrother, Gary Bigley of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; in-laws, Kathy (Tony) Falasca and Bob McDonough; many nieces and nephews, along with all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary McDonough and brother-in-law, Bill Ripple.

Jim’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all of his doctors, nurses and caregivers for their many years of care.

The Bigley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive family and friends Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Prayers will be offered at 6:00 pm.

