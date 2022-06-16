POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Zagorsky passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, with his family by his side.

Jim was born February 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Landis) Zagorsky.

He was a proud East High Golden Bear and graduated in 1960.

He served as a Past President and Business agent of Local #35 of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers.

Jim was an active parishioner of St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church), serving as the President of the Holy Name Society and as an Altar server.

He was a life-long member of the Arco Club and loved playing bocci there with his many friends. In his spare time, Jim also enjoyed golfing, and playing ringers. Above all, he cherished the time with his family and all of the family get-togethers over the years.

Jim will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Elaine (Scott) Zagorsky; whom he has shared 61 years of marriage; his children, Cheryl (Bill) Hicks, Jim, Jr. (Karen) Zagorsky, David (Sheila) Zagorsky and Diane Zagorsky (Jim); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers Ron (Sandy) Zagorsky and Joe (Donna) Zagorsky; and his sister, Jody Vona.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Zagorsky; and a granddaughter, Brittany.

The Zagorsky family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James A. Zagorsky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.