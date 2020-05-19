James A. Dintino, Youngtown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. John Catholic Cemetery for James A. Dintino, 89, who passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Briarfield Manor.

Jim was born May 23, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Concetta Consentino Dintino.

He worked in the Coke Plant of Youngstown Sheet and Tube until his retirement.

Jim will be deeply missed by his sisters-in-law, Margaret Dintino of Campbell and Claudia Dintino of Florida and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Joseph and John.

The Dintino family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

