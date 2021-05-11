Ivette Iliana Calero, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial service will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Pastor Naomi Lopez officiating, assisted by translator and soloist, Ruth Medina, for Ivette Iliana Calero, 78, who passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Ivette was born January 18, 1943, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Nieves and Angelina Padilla Lozada. She came to the United States at the age of 20 years old.

Her husband, Raul Calero is deceased.

Ivette will be deeply missed by her daughters, Nancy (Jose) Maldonado of Campbell, Evette I. Calero of North Dakota, and Gabriella Calero of New York; her son, Carlos (Wanda) Montalvo of New York; her four grandchildren, Victor and Ivan Ramos, and Jennifer and Gabriella Montalvo and her four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Joel, Victor Jr. and Mia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Calero and her brother and sister.

The Calero family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 3:00 p.m. memorial service.

