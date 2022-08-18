POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Isaac was born July 3, 2001 in Youngstown and was the son of W. Michael Burr and Jocelyn Cappitte. He was a high school graduate having attended Struthers High School and the Summit Academy.

He was a life long area resident and had worked for several years as an insulation installer for the Insulation Barn.

He was of the Christian faith, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he absolutely loved music from writing to rapping and enjoyed campfires and cookouts.

Isaac is survived by his mother Jocelyn (Sam) Cappitte, his sisters Maleah (Matthew) Johnson and Delanie Cappitte. He is also survived by his grandparents, Tim and Pam Beebe and John and Allie Redmond; his great-grandmothers, Annie Perez, Mildred Beebe and Mary Spanaugle; his niece, Brianna Johnson; his nephew, Daniel Johnson and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his close friends, Jaylin Wacht and Noah Diana.

Isaac was preceded in death by his father W. Michael Burr, his uncle, Anthony Perez; his grandfather, Teodoro Perez and his best friend Spencer Farkas.

The Burr family has entrusted Isaac’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where they will receive family and friends on Friday August 19, 2022 from 4:00 -6:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

