AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Deacon John Rentas officiating for Irma E. Rodriguez, age 71, who passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Irma was born April 10, 1951 in Guanica, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Monserrate and Fundadora Vargas Rodriguez.

She is survived by her sisters, Carmen Guevarez of Pasco, Florida, Sara (Fred) Maguire of Youngstown and Lucy Rivera of Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Juan Rodriguez and, Hector Rodriguez and her sisters, Mona Rodriguez, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Candida Rodriguez and Dominga Rodriguez.

The family would like to especially thank Irma’s guardian, Kayla Clark and all of the people of Gateways to Better Living, for the excellent care and support given to Irma over the years.

The family has entrusted Irma’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where they will receive family and friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

