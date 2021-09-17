Irene Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Sarigianopoulos, 97, of Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Irene was born on January 8, 1924 in Oinoussa, Greece and moved to the United States in 1954.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister.

Irene’s strength was in her faith and her beloved Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church where she worked for many years and shared love and laughter with all. She endeavored to bring smiles to the faces of everyone she met along the way. She was known as Yiayia and Nini to those whose lives she graced, especially to the children of the church. After services they would hurry toward the back where Irene sat in her unofficially assigned pew seat to receive their big hug and little treat. This brought her great joy and being a devoted parishioner, they were guaranteed to see her every Sunday without fail.

As the matriarch of the family Irene laid a loving, faithful and resilient foundation that will endure for generations within her four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

While her new journey in Paradise begins, she filled the void that remains with enough beautiful memories to comfort all who loved her. Her love and prayers were unceasing not only for her immediate family but for extended family and friends. If you’ve ever crossed her path she prayed for you, made you laugh, or both.

Irene was a St. Photios Award recipient. She was the president of the Daughters of Oinoussa, Campbell, Ohio and served for many years as a board member of the Archangel Michael Church Philoptochos Society, as well as various other organizations. She regularly donated and collected donations for her beloved monastery Saint Irene Chrisovalantou in Athens, Greece. She knitted blankets for the newborns at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and for all the children in her life – along with beautiful outfits, socks, hats and coats. She was incapable of cooking Greek food without making enough to feed a small town. Every bite as tasty as the first.

Irene asked that her family thank, on her behalf, the many loved ones that enriched her life in countless ways. She also asked that they thank the following beautiful souls that gave her support and kindness during her final years and days: Father Steve and Prebytera Zoe Denas, John and Despina Velonis, the Church Council President and Council members, Doctor Santuccio Ricciardi and his devoted staff and the nurses and nurse aides of Mercy Health Hospice.

Irene will be greatly missed by her husband, Chris Sarigianopoulos; daughter, Maria (Gus) Panagopoulos; her sons, Gus (Denise) Sarigianopoulos and John Sarigianopoulos; her son-in-law, Louis Firmstone and her many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and Godchildren.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Kleanthi Firmstone; grandson, Tony Firmstone; her parents; her brothers, Anthony (Katholiki) Kantaras, Nicholas (Maria) Kantaras, Kostas Kantaras and John (Irene) Kantaras and her nieces, Margo and Sophia Kantaras.

The family has entrusted Irene’s care to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow in the church at 12:00 p.m. with Father Steve Denas officiating.

Internment will take place at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery with mercy dinner to follow at the church community center.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.