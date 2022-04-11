CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Wallace, 98, of Campbell, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with three of her daughters, Gertrude, Irene and Paula, by her side.

Irene is survived by her sister, Stella Kmetz of Swainsboro, Georgia; her daughters, Monica (Jack) Fleisch, Gertrude Wentsler, Irene (Phil) Black and Paula (Wayne) Churlik; ten grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by first husband, John Tofil; second husband, Paul D. Wallace and daughter, Christine Wallace.

Irene lived a long, full life. She was proud of her family and her Polish heritage. She was fluent in Polish and was Vice-President of the Polish National Alliance from 1967-1971.

She retired after many years with Boyer Insurance.

At home she enjoyed needlework, jigsaw puzzles, reading and cheering on her favorite sports teams but her biggest enjoyment came from travel. The family made many car trips out west and in later years, she made trips with her grandchildren a priority. Her travels included visits to the national parks, trips abroad and cruises. Irene never met a stranger and made many new friends on her travels. This strong, loving woman will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville, OH 44436.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Irene’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

