CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Molan, 87, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Cherryville, North Carolina.

Irene was born May 27, 1936, in Campbell, the daughter of Michael C. Koutsourais and Evdoxia Kasaris.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Outside of living in Kileen, Texas for a year and a half, she was a lifelong area resident.

Irene worked as a deli manager for A&P Grocery and Giant Eagle for many years. She also worked at C. Carolyn Jewelry and McKelvey’s in downtown Youngstown.

She was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Irene also belonged to Tops #822.

Her husband, Richard F. Moylan, whom she married November 19, 1955, passed away November 30, 2012. Irene and Richard were the first couple to be married in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Irene will be deeply missed by her daughter, Margaret “Dolly” Maskarinec (Ronald) of Cherryville, North Carolina; her brother, John “Jay” Koutsourais of Campbell; grandchildren, Maria Sharp (Corey) of Belmont, North Carolina, Kelly Maskarinec of Tryon, North Carolina and Thomas Maskarinec of Montana and her great-grandchild, Henry Sharp of Belmont, North Carolina.

Besides her parents and her husband, Richard, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Koutsourais and Manuel Kasaris and her sisters, Helen Kotsol, Mary Carano and Ann Moore.

The Moylan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 1, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Irene’s name to the Church.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene M. Moylan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.