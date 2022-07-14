CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Gus Valantasis officiating, for Iraklis G. Spiroglou, 71, who passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022.

Iraklis was born March 9, 1951, in Fotolivos Drama, Greece, the son of George Spiroglou and Athena Kosmidou.

He worked as an industrial painter for many years and in the General Motors Paint Shop in Lordstown.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Iraklis enjoyed golfing, gardening, horse races, grilling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Iraklis will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Eleni Stamos; his children, Athena (George) Lyras and Dimitra (John) Grillis; his grandchildren, Eleni, Elias and Iraklis Lyras and Eleni, Nikitas and Iraklis Grillis; his siblings, Fotini Katsiouli and Christos Spiroglou and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Spiroglou family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, July 15, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, prior to the 1:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.