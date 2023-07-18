WESTERVILLE, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Ilia E.M. Reyes age 76, passed away at her home in Westerville, Ohio on Saturday evening, July 15, 2023 with her loving family at her side.

Ilia was born on December 18, 1946, in Humacao, Puerto Rico and was a daughter of Jose W. and Marina (Berrios) Rodriguez.

A woman of many talents, Ilia owned and operated her own business, Open Arms Day Care which provided childcare services to many over the years. She also had worked in catering and was a caregiver to many throughout her life.

She was a member of Heritage Christian Church of Westerville and prior to moving to the Columbus area, she was a member of the Spanish Evangelical Church of Youngstown where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Ilia enjoyed many things; dancing, cooking, sewing and crafts; however, none were as cherished as much as the time she spent with her family and being around children.

Her husband, Heriberto Reyes, whom she married on November 20, 1965, passed away on May 6, 2009.

Ilia is survived by her sons, Heriberto (Marjorie) Reyes, Jr. of Westerville, Ohio, Jose Luis Reyes of Youngstown, Ohio and Kenny Reyes of Youngstown, Ohio and her daughter, Maggie (Stuart) Howard of Westerville, Ohio, with whom she made her home. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and her sister, Doris Soto of Chicago, Illinois.

Ilia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son, Ricardo Reyes.

The Reyes family has entrusted Ilia’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where family and friends may call on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Juan Rivera officiating.

Ilia will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

