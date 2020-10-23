Ida Lackey Irwin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Lackey Irwin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, following complications after recent hip surgery.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 19, 1934 and graduated from Wilson High School.

Ida lived in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas but was happy to return to Ohio during these last few years.

Ida was born to Jack and Bertha Lackey and is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bessie Golden; brother-in-law, Nathan “Red” Golden; brother, Arnold Lackey and nephew, Ronald Golden.

Ida was an early career woman in the 1950s. She worked at Strouss in downtown Youngstown and later as a property manager in New Mexico and Texas.

Her happiest times were cooking for the family and her expertise in the kitchen was enjoyed by all of us. She was always seeking that extra addition of her special spice collection to make a perfect dish even better. Ida’s insightful observations and sage advice will be sadly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Don Irwin; her daughter, Jeralyn (Dave) Mercer and son, Jeff (Andra) Goldberg; her two grandsons, Alvin Mercer and Bryan (Hilarie) Goldberg; her grandchildren, Ella Bee Mercer, Jensen Mercer, Carleigh Ricco and Daniel Goldberg; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family especially thanks Ida’s niece, Hope Golubich and her husband, Joe Golubich, for her loving care while Ida has been back home in Youngstown.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring.

Arrangements for Ida have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ida Irwin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: