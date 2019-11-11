Hope Ann Melnik, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for Hope A. “Hopie” Melnik who passed away early Friday morning, November 8.

Hope was born March 22, 1953 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Racz) Melnik.

She was a 1971 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Hope was employed as a purchasing agent at Strous-Hirshberg; she then furthered her career at DeBartolo Corporation for over 15 years as a purchasing agent for light fixtures in the engineering department. Later in life she went to school to become a licensed practical nurse for home healthcare, were she obtained a career with Comfort Keepers.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard.

She was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hope loved her clowns and Mickey Mouse. She loved vacationing; especially cruises. She loved to shop and she enjoyed baking and cooking for the holidays.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Jenny with whom she made her home; her aunt, Nancy Racz; her nieces and nephews, Stanley “Stash” of Campbell, Kevin of Florida, Lisa (Justin) Colucci of Garrettsville, Patrick (Angela) of Florida, Christopher (Katherine) of Boardman, Sean (Melanie) of Mineral Ridge, Melissa (Billy) of Struthers and Erica (Mitchel) of Campbell; her great-nieces and nephews who were her most prized possessions, Justin, Austin, Orion, Alivia, McKynlee, Christopher “CJ”, Millie, Marcellus “Little Man”, Noah, Bella, Brantley, Justin “JJ”, Preston, Will and Elizabeth “Lizzie”. She also leaves her Godson, Lawrence of Florida.

Hope was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jeanette Farnic, Patricia Kasey and her brothers, Michael “Putney” Melnik and Stanley “Stash” Melnik.

The Melnik family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. The family would also like to thank the Danbridge Staff for taking great care of Hopie.

The Melnik family has entrusted the arrangements for Hopie to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 357 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425 prior to the 6:00 p.m. Mass.

