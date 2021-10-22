Hiroko Jones-Gifford, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hiroko Gifford passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Private memorial services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Hiroko was born April 15, 1930 in Osaka, Japan and was a daughter of Giichi and Masuko (Iwata) Masuda.

She married her first husband, Donald E. Jones, on February 27, 1952 in Japan and immigrated to the United States in 1952, settling in North Carolina, while her husband continued his military service. While he was stationed overseas she returned to Japan for four years and upon his discharge returned to the United States and settled in the Youngstown area in 1960.

Hiroko worked as a seamstress for Plakie Toys on Simon Road and then went on to work at the Gasser Chair Company, where she was proud of having perfect work attendance for more than 30 years. She was also a proud member of the Japanese Woman’s Club and would volunteer at the International Building at the Canfield Fair.

She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress and even made clothes for her children and family. She also loved to crotchet and knit. Hiroko will always be remembered as a meticulous proper Japanese lady, with a quiet sense of humor.

Hiroko is survived by her children, Dr. Ronald H. (Deborah) Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Bruce A. (Cynthia) Jones of Brookfield, Ohio and Laura Jones-Dragovich of Campbell, Ohio; her grandchildren, Trish, Jeremy, Melissa and Lea; her great-grandchildren, Kaila, Jay, Antonio, Kaya and Beau and her great-great-grandchild, Mekki. She also leaves her sister, Amiko of Japan and several nieces and nephews in Japan and in the United States.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Donald E. Jones who passed away on December 25, 1985; her second husband, Phillip Gifford; her daughter, Susan Jones who was born October 7, 1964 and passed away in February 1965; her grandson, Bruce Lee Jones; her great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Jones and her siblings, Katayoshi, Mineru and Kyoko.

The family would like to thank the three caregivers, Maryann, Nicole and Mona Lisa, who took such good care of Hiroko the past two years.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Direction Home of Eastern Ohio. (dheo.org)

Hiroko’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

