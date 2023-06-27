CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Holy Apostles Parish, St’s. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Covington Street in Youngstown, with Fr. Joseph Rudjak officiating, for Henry J. “Hank” Vukovich, age 90, who passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland.

Hank as he was affectionately known was born on February 13, 1933 in Youngstown and was a son of John and Mary Vukovich.

He was a 1951 graduate of Wilson High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force.

Hank worked as a Secret Service Agent for the Mahoning County Prosecutors office, until his retirement in 1989.

He was a faithful parishioner of St’s. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, the SNJP and the Catholic War Veterans.

Hank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, walking the beach in Florida where he wintered, walking in Mill Creek Park everyday and boating, water skiing and snow skiing. He will be most remembered for carrying on the family tradition of cooking, especially lamb, having cooked for many functions and people throughout the years with his brother, Peter.

Hank is survived by his wife, the former Wilma Verdinek, whom he married on May 9, 1970; he also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen Chiarelli and Ann DeLost and his brothers, John, George, Jacob, Peter and Thomas Vukovich.

The Vukovich family has entrusted Hank’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 30, 2023, one hour prior to his Funeral Mass, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Parish, St’s. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

