Helene K. Pope, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, for Helene K. Pope, 71, who passed away early Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021.

Helene was born January 13, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Helen Korchnak Volovar.

She was a 1967 graduate of North High School and a lifelong area resident.

Helene worked at Youngstown State University in the Records Department and later transferred to the Library, retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church.

Helene will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, George Pope, whom she married January 25, 1969; her children, Richard (Shannon) Pope of Lowellville, Christopher (Christina) Pope of Johnsonville, Indiana and Adam J. Pope of Blacklick, Ohio; grandchildren, Collin Pope, Erin Pope, Veronica Pope and Joshua Pope; her brothers, Michael (Mary Ann) Volovar of Farmington Hills, Michigan and Patrick (Bonnie) Volovar of Frederick, Maryland and her sister, Marsha (John) Draa of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Pope family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the six foot social distancing rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Pope family.

