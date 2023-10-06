CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Williams, 96, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Helen was born May 25, 1927, in Mt. Claire, West Virginia, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Matics) Booth.

She was a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia and came to the Warren and Niles area in the late 1940s. Most recently, Helen lived with her daughter in Campbell for the past eight years.

Helen was a member of the Top Ten Club. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and fostering kittens. Helen devoted much of her time organizing bake sales for a local cat rescue organization. Later in life, she enjoyed building puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Helen’s husband, Donald Williams, whom she married in 1953, died October 11, 2004.

Helen will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sandra (George) Yacovone; grandson, Brian (Melissa) Yacovone; great-grandchildren, Jenna Fader, Bree, Maxon and Brian Yacovone and her sister, Shirley Strother.

Besides her parents and her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Williams and her brothers, Dewey, Bill and Harold “Junior”.

The Williams family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. Per Helen’s request, private family funeral services were held.

